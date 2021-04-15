Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in March

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAYNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.38.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

