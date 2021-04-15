Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

