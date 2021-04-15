Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $8.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.20 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.26 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.90. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $169.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit