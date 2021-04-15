Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $8.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.20 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.26 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 67,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.90. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $169.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

