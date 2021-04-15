MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Short Interest Update

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the March 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MEDH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,654,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975,321. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. MedX has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
About MedX
