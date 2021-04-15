MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Short Interest Update

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the March 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEDH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,654,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975,321. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. MedX has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get MedX alerts:

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc in February 2016.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.