Meggitt’s (MEGGF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEGGF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $6.38 on Monday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

