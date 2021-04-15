Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at $20,638,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.24. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

