MesChain (MES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,633.00

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. MesChain has a market cap of $329,367.19 and approximately $37,633.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MesChain has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00068732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00269325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.50 or 0.00737226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.16 or 1.00071408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00023111 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.79 or 0.00868298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MesChain

MesChain’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,700,232 coins. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

MesChain Coin Trading

