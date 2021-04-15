Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Up 154.6% in March

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 154.6% from the March 15th total of 616,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of METX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

