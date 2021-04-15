Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MBNKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,148. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBNKF shares. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit