Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MBNKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,148. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.19. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBNKF shares. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

