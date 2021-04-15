Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.86.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at C$58.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.61.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6693761 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.