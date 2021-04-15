Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OUKPY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

