MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Down 46.1% in March

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,403,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

MNSO traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

