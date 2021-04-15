Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $345.43 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $345.43 or 0.00547443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $32.66 million and approximately $111,582.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00275355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.85 or 0.00733521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,752.85 or 0.99450788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.12 or 0.00849647 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 94,534 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.