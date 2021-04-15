Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,427.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $34.90 million and $73,427.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $17.05 or 0.00026889 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00270171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.00749579 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,015.49 or 0.99369018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.00852766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,046,577 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

