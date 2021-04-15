Mizuho Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.06.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $75.67 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

