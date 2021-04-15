Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:MONRF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 716. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

