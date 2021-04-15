Moneywise Inc. Acquires 2,445 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 361,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $72.74.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.