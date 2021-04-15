Moneywise Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $36.68. 2,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,493. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

