Moneywise Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 498,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,296. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.