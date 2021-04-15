Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 240,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 79,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 87.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $75.65. 93,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

