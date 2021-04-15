Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $5.45 on Thursday, reaching $227.43. The company had a trading volume of 160,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,802. The firm has a market cap of $444.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

