Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,219. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $126.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

