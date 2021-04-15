Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $31.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,273.43. 24,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,089.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,841.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

