Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $605.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,412. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.70 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.98. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.