Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 135 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after buying an additional 467,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.95. 7,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

