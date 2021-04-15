Morgan Stanley Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $168.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $232.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.57. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.