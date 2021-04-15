Morgan Stanley Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

