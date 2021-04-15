Morgan Stanley Cuts The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $87.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The Timken has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

