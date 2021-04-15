Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690,191 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,611,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of ADT worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in ADT by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ADT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,006 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,100 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 410,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ADT by 1,909.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of ADT opened at $9.32 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

