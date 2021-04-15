Morgan Stanley Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $135.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $131.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 66,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in AMETEK by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

