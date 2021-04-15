Morgan Stanley Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $90.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on JD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
Shares of JD.com stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
