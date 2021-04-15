Morgan Stanley Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $90.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.