Morgan Stanley Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $122.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.28.

NYSE:OSK opened at $120.50 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 318,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

