Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

BASFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 104,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Basf has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

