Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $576,000 Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,264,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $20,910,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $219.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $130.59 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.