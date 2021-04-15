Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $188.61 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.56 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

