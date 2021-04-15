Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 193 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

NYSE:CAT opened at $232.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.57. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.