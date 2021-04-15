Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in AT&T were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

NYSE:T opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

