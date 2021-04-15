MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

MSA stock opened at $152.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 288,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.