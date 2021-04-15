mStable USD (MUSD) Price Up 0.3% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.46 million and approximately $396,724.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,597.83 or 0.99968814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00139489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001124 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

