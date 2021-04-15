MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €203.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €181.13 ($213.09).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €198.20 ($233.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 43.98. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €202.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

