MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

