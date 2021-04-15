MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

