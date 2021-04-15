MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $64.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $42.17 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

