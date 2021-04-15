MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $64.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $42.17 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

