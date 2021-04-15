Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $14.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 102,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

