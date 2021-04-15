MX Token (MX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $166.92 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. MX Token has a total market capitalization of $124.71 million and $166.92 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MX Token has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MX Token coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.87 or 0.00738653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00089529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.18 or 0.06176081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033539 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX Token is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 594,100,068 coins and its circulating supply is 113,414,526 coins. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

