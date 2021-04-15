Mysterium Price Up 35.2% This Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and $63,546.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00065581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.00728095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00088212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.28 or 0.05777382 BTC.

About Mysterium

MYST is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

