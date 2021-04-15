Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 7,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

