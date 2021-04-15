Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,176,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 3,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84. Porch Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

