Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 186,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

