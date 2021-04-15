NEST Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.15 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.48 million and approximately $19.15 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00066880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00019536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.00727440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00089402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.00 or 0.05870691 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,620,841 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

