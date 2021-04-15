NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. NetApp has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $76.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

